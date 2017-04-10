Quantcast

Aspen to buy Stratton Mtn.


SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. -

Stratton Mountain will have a new owner.

Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Company and a private equity firm announced Monday plans to buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc., Stratton's owner, according to Reuters.

The $1.5 billion deal would also include Intrawest's other properties including Mont Tremblant and Steamboat.

It's the second major acquisition in as many months to shake up the Vermont ski industry.  Vail Resorts announced in February that it is buying Stowe.

