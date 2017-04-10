NH reports big increase in wait for mental health beds

A lack of beds for mental health patients, and the impact it's having on emergency rooms has plagued Vermont the past five years. It turns out New Hampshire is facing a similar situation.

It's a problem that is being called a crisis from the governor on down. Emergency rooms filling up with mental health patients because there is no where else for them to go. And those on the front lines worry that changes in health care as a whole could make the problem worse.

"The challenge is multifaceted and some of it is longstanding," said Ken Norton with the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

On any given day last month in New Hampshire there were 44 adults and four kids being boarded in emergency rooms while they waited to receive care for mental illness. "There is a lack of in-patient capacity. There is a lack of community resources. There is a lack of step down, or step up receiving facility beds, or partial hospital day-treatment programs," Norton said.

Norton says the recession of 2008, stigma around mental health, and inadequate insurance coverage have all contributed to the problem. "People were refused insurance -- and ultimately -- the level of services, hospital involvement, the level of private in-patient psychiatric beds -- some of the other step down things all just kind of went away," Norton said.

He worries that health care reform in Washington could exacerbate the crisis if caps for mental health coverage are imposed.

Norton updates lawmakers in Concord-- and the Governor-- on a regular basis. He says the crisis in New Hampshire can be turned around but it is going to take time and money. "We have been advocating for statewide mobile crisis response. When somebody is in crisis a team comes to them which includes peer support. We have been advocating for increased reimbursement rates for services for the community mental health centers to address the workforce development issue. And we have been advocating for more beds," Norton said.

Advocates also say mental health and/or addiction needs to be treated as any other medical condition. Norton says lawmakers he talks to are acknowledging there is a crisis, but he says the proof will come in the form of needed funding for reform.