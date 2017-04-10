NH reports big increase in wait for mental health beds

The search continues for a missing child who fell into the Winooski River.
A massive fire destroyed a motel in Middlebury Wednesday. Our Alex Hirsch was there when the building came crashing down.
Trial has started in the sex crimes case against a former Franklin County state senator.
Police say a Morrisonville woman collected her dead father’s benefits for months after he died as his body lay in the house.
Town officials in West Rutland are willing to spend $100 to find out who is breaking branches off local trees.
A company that specializes in dismantling nuclear reactors has signed on to help tear down an idled Vermont power plant.
Vermont regulators have approved construction of the state's first independent surgical center despite opposition from nonprofit hospitals.
A woman claims her 5-year-old son came down a slide at McDonald's playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.
