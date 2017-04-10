Quantcast

NH bill would require 2 weeks' notice before teaching sex ed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is soon to decide whether schools must give parents two weeks' notice before teaching material in sex education or human sexuality.

Backers of the bill, which has passed the House and Senate, say it gives parents a necessary role in ensuring their children are learning appropriate material. But detractors say it could create hurdles to providing important sex education or even teaching classic literature. Former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan vetoed similar legislation last session.

At least 22 states require parents be notified before sex education or HIV education is taught, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health advocacy group. New Hampshire already gives parents an option to opt their children out of lessons.

