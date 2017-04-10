3,000 Vermonters to be summoned for death penalty retrial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge is ordering that the names of 3,000 people from across Vermont be chosen as the first step in selecting the jury that will hear the death penalty trial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker in 2000.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered that the names of the potential jurors in the trial of Donald Fell be chosen from voter checklists and motor vehicle registration lists.

Fell's second trial for the kidnapping and killing of Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work and later killed, is scheduled to start Aug. 21.

The trial was postponed from February.

Fell was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but the verdict and sentence were overturned due to juror misconduct.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Hearing scheduled on request to move Fell's 2nd death penalty trial