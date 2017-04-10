A sign summer is just around the corner

Did you get the chance to be outside Monday? It felt a lot like summer!

It was a glorious day. It was impossible to be in a bad mood when the sun is shining and temperatures are in the 70s. The general sentiment seemed to be, we made it through another Vermont winter.

There is still plenty of snow on top of Mount Mansfield, but here in the valley, spring has officially sprung and it is full steam ahead for summer.

The warm temperatures have folks putting plans into motion.

"The phone starts to ring off the wall," said Karen Claxton, Shelburne Shipyard business manager.

And like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, boats at the Shelburne Shipyard are shedding their tarps. Owners are itching to prep their vessels for the busy summer season.

"This brings them out of the woodwork, absolutely yea. It's perfect weather. The hulls have to come up to the right temperatures so they are waiting for the right warmth to do the jobs they have to do on their boats and so are we," said Claxton.

It is picnic season once again.

With temperatures in the 70s winter coats are off, sunglasses go on and a sure sign that summer is almost here, and yea it's opening day at Beansies.

Awesome! Just awesome, said Jeff Smith.

Smith made the pilgrimage from Colchester.

"Well, the weather speaks for itself and I love the sun and after being cooped up in the house all winter long with the clouds and everything, you see Beansies, you know that's over. No more 2 feet of snow to plow or shovel or snow blow," said Smith.

At least that is the hope that Mother Nature does not have any more tricks up her sleeve.

Because as Smith points out, it's easier to mow the lawn, than shovel the driveway.