Quantcast

NH man killed by falling tree - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH man killed by falling tree

Posted: Updated:
THETFORD, Vt. -

An Upper Valley man was crushed to death by a tree.

Forty-five year-old Jason Eno of Piermont hadn't been seen since Sunday. He had been trimming trees on Route 113 in Thetford. That was where state police found his body Monday in a frozen pond. They say a large tree fell on him while he was cutting the limbs.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.