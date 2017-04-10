Towns request temporary bridge over sinkhole

It'll be weeks before a busy South Burlington road is back open to traffic.

A sinkhole opened up Friday shutting down Kimball and Marshall Avenues at the Williston town line.

Both South Burlington and Williston agreed to request and design a temporary bridge from the state. That would allow them months to diagnose what the bigger problem is. South Burlington's public works director says that right now the water is too high for them to figure it out.

He says a temporary bridge is the quickest way to get the road back open to the 8,000 cars that travel there daily.

He expects it'll be three to four weeks before that bridge is in place. A permanent replacement will take months.

