Why dozens of families are being forced out of lakeside homes

Vermont State Police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body near a Middlesex road.
Vermont State Police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body near a Middlesex road.
A New York man has been charged with strangling his 95-year-old grandmother inside the rural upstate home they shared.
A New York man has been charged with strangling his 95-year-old grandmother inside the rural upstate home they shared.
A Northern New York man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a child.
A Northern New York man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a child.
It is day two of the sex crimes trial of former Vermont state senator Norm McAllister.
It is day two of the sex crimes trial of former Vermont state senator Norm McAllister.
Funeral arrangements are set for an upstate New York woman allegedly slain by her soldier husband, who's also accused of fatally shooting a state trooper.
Funeral arrangements are set for an upstate New York woman allegedly slain by her soldier husband, who's also accused of fatally shooting a state trooper.
An emergency response at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction after an apparent suicide.
An emergency response at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction after an apparent suicide.
We have new details about a toddler's death in East Montpelier.
We have new details about a toddler's death in East Montpelier.
New York health officials say an upstate resident has died after contracting a rare tick-borne illness.
New York health officials say an upstate resident has died after contracting a rare tick-borne illness.