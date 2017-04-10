Quantcast

Study: Millennial men want wives to stay at home

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A recent story in The New York Times cited a controversial study from the Council on Contemporary Families that suggests millennial men between the ages of 17 to 34 want their wives to stay at home.

But UVM economics professor Emily Beam says it's junk science. She joins us now to talk more about the study and the various responses. It's great to meet you professor Beam.

