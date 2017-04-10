Mom accused in child IV death goes to trial

A Hardwick mom accused of killing her disabled son by putting alcohol in his IV drip went on trial Monday.

"She yelled out that he was cold and he was dead and, 'Oh my God, my baby's dead. Call 911,'" said Walter Richters, Robitille's boyfriend.

Day one in the manslaughter trial against Melissa Robitille, the Hardwick mother of a 13-year-old disabled boy named Isaac

"He was blind and had undeveloped eyes. He lacked ears," said Caledonia County State's Attorney Lisa Warren.

At only 49 lbs., the teen also relied on an IV to stay alive. But on a night in 2014 prosecutors say Robitille and her Richters talked about using it to give the boy some vodka. "The defendant and Walter Richters discussed giving Isaac some alcohol as a comfort measure because he appeared fussy and tired," Warren said.

Just hours later, the boy was found dead. Both the defense and prosecutors admit the teen was given about half a shot through his IV. What isn't clear -- and is at the center of the case -- who did it? "We ask that as you listen to the evidence, you keep in mind that this 'who dunnit' aspect is behind everything that's been going on," said Robitille's attorney, Robert Sussman.

Richters testified that it was his idea to offer the alcohol to Isaac to calm him, telling Robitille it was a 'country home remedy.' "She said, 'Yes, it shouldn't hurt him,'" Warren said.

An autopsy found Isaac's blood alcohol concentration was .146 -- nearly double the legal limit for an adult to drive. Statements and testimony contradicted over who ultimately tipped the bottle. "He's the one who poured the small amount of vodka into the feeding tube," Sussman said.

"She had taken the bottle, and poured into his water bag, and that went into his body," Richters said.

Warren: Did you add anything to that water bag?

Walter Richters: No.

Richters testified he was never hands-on in helping young Isaac, including on the night the boy died. Prosecutors backed him up. "The defendant gave her dependent, disabled son alcohol -- disregarding the risks and ultimately caused his death. And we'd ask you to return a verdict of guilty," Warren said.

Richters is already serving a three-year prison sentence in a plea deal for the same charge of manslaughter.

In court Monday the defense also set the stage for later in the week for what could complicate the case for jurors. They argue experts will testify that alcohol was a contributing factor, but not the direct cause of Isaac's death.

The trial is expected to last all week.

