Sanders campaigns for more politics in the classroom

Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders is no longer running for president, but he is campaigning to get more politics in the classroom.

Sanders says he's concerned that not enough Vermonters or Americans, young and old understand how their local, state and federal government works.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with our Political Reporter Kyle Midura, Sanders says the key isn't reevaluating how the subject is taught in class, but devoting more time to it.

"If people don't understand how a democracy functions, they're not going to participate. They're not going to vote. They're not going to exercise the power that every American citizen should be able to exercise," said Sanders.

So what does a civics or politics class look like in this time of charged polarization?

Teachers say with some of the language on the campaign trail and how sticky teaching politics can be, they would have preferred to shy away from it.

But, it became clear that wasn't an option when kids kept bringing it up.

Burlington's New North End is home to Senator Sanders. Educators couldn't keep politics out of the classroom here at Flynn Elementary this fall.

"People were asking questions like why did Trump get elected," said Eli Hook, Flynn Elementary student.

"Why would Trump get elected when Hillary had more points," said Olivia Crowley.

Emma Jenkins teaches second and third grade at Flynn Elementary.

"If they observe something that confuses them or doesn't match what they think is right, or what they think is normal, they're going to ask about it," said Jenkins.

Typically, she teaches civics and politics through the lens of history.

Jenkins: What changed in 1920?

Olivia: Girls and women were allowed to vote.

But this school year questions like whether one student would have to move if a particular candidate won, forced Jenkins to tackle the unfolding race in real time and keep her own opinions out of it.

"It's hard, because it's emotional," said Jenkins.

On most days history still provides the structure.

We visited during a lesson covering the country's first U.S. Congresswoman to segregation at the ballot box in Civil Rights era America.

Through the past, current affairs can bleed through. The lessons are more explicit in high-school.

"We have talked a lot about the election," said Quinn Nelson Mayo, St. Johnsbury Academy.

Nelson Mayo won Senator Sanders essay contest this year and the right to introduce him to her peers at St. Johnsbury Academy.

This part of the state is far more politically-purple than his home, but Sanders still found a receptive crowd as he ran through a modified version of his campaign stump speech.

He pleaded with students to get involved and stand up for what they believe in. A freshman decided to try him, challenging the liberal senator to defend progressive tax policy.

"MacKay [Breton] is a brave guy, because he knows my views, so he's coming up here and challenging a U.S. Senator, which is a good thing," said Sanders.

A couple of years ago a state lawmaker did propose requiring a civics test for high school graduation. That bill did not get much traction.