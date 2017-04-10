Quantcast

Police: Claremont carjacking suspect in custody

CLAREMONT, N.H. -

There's an update to a carjacking Claremont.

Claremont police say they now know who assaulted a Wal-Mart worker and stole his car Friday night. They say they tried to stop 39-year-old Wayne Keough early Monday morning, but he took off and fled into Vermont.

Vermont State Police caught him after he crashed in Springfield. Claremont Police say based on the video of the robbery, they believe he is the suspect.

Keough has a number of charges pending in Vermont too.

