Road collapse shuts down traffic in Colchester

A road collapse has shut down traffic in Colchester.

The town says Marble Island Road is closed between Malletts Bay Club Road and Irish Cove because of a partial road collapse.

They say it'll be reopened from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday for the morning traffic, but it'll be down to one lane. Then it'll be closed again for repairs.

The town did say that's the worst case scenario and they're hoping to have it back open sooner.