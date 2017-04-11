Local yoga class offers relief for those with Lyme disease

There's a new class that combines exercise with fellowship to help those with Lyme disease.

According to the Vermont Health Department the state had 13 cases in 1990. In 2015, there were 491, the highest number of infections of any state in the U.S. reported that year.

People with Lyme disease often feel tired all the time. In Burlington, one business is doing what it can to help restore energy to those living with Lyme disease.

Molly Burke has been living with Lyme disease for the last 12 years. She contracted it as a teen in Connecticut.

"It was incredibly challenging. It made me feel like I was crazy. Like maybe all the symptoms I was experiencing was all in my head," said Burke, a Burlington resident.

Burke says besides the disease's physical limitations, like being sick and tired, she also felt alone.

"With Lyme it is so easy to feel isolated in your symptoms. It's foggy brain, a veil between you and the world, things that make me feel very detached," Burke said.

Looking for a community, Burke joined a class at Laughing River Yoga in Burlington called Yoga for Folks living with Lyme disease. The class is taught by Weezy Newbold, who has been living with Lyme disease for the past 15 years.

"One of my doctors said to me after she heard me say for the millionth time, I just feel so isolated. I wish there was a community and people I could go talk to. And she said, 'Weezy, why don't you start a yoga class for people with Lyme,'" Newbold said.

But, this isn't your average yoga class. Newbold says the class is meant to calm people and restore their energy.

"It's kind of like guided rest, guided nap time," Newbold said.

She starts with guided meditations and breathing techniques, called pranayama. The second half of the class is even more unique.

"Then I wanted to leave space to share," Newbold said. "They could feel free and safe to dump whatever it is they needed to dump and maybe leave feeling a little lighter and that they are not alone."

Participants share their experiences with Lyme disease in a group therapy setting, something Burke says she cherishes.

"Hearing that people have stories that are amazingly similar to yours just mirrors of your life. There's an intimacy and closeness that grows as a result of sharing that with people and a hope that it instills that it is easy to lose in sharing this journey."

The classes are once a month on Sundays, but they are looking into making them weekly classes. Right now, the cost is strictly donation-based.