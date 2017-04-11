UVM holds safe driving seminar

Having your child get behind the wheel for the first time is pretty scary. Many teenagers' dependence on cellphones makes that fear even worse for parents.

Many people admit it can be tempting to pick up your phone when it pings. The Trauma Center at UVM says it is focused on preventing the habit of distracted driving among teens before it begins.

Steve Gibbs' son Jalen is months away from taking his driver's test.

"I'm very nervous about putting my son behind the wheel," said Gibbs.

That's what brought the 15-year-old and his father from Shelburne to the UVM Medical Center for a texting prevention program Monday night.

"It's a big responsibility. Handling an automobile. Our son's a responsible kid, but it takes a lot of years of training to be able to do that well," said Gibbs.

The hospital's trauma center says "it won't happen to me" is a common excuse from people who use their phones in the car. And with evolving social media, responding to a ping can be difficult to resist.

"It's the way they communicate now. It's kind of second nature to these kids now and we're so in tune to these devices that when they beep at us, we want to react to it," said Gibbs.

Trauma surgeon John Fortune says seeing the reality of distracted driving is what gets him involved in preventative programs like this.

"To keep them safe and to avoid all of the things we see day to day in the trauma center which truly is heartbreaking," said Fortune.

The class included a computer simulator for teens to see how easy it is to veer off the road if they are looking down. Students also heard from Debbie Drewniak, a Colchester resident who almost died after being hit by a teen driver who was texting.

"I lost my independence. I have lost everything almost that I have and I just don't want that to happen to anyone," said Drewniak.

According to the Vermont Judicial Bureau, law enforcement has written over 9,000 violations since the state's no texting law went into effect in October 2014. The Vermont Agency of Transportation says that last year, there were 360 crashes related to distracted driving. But they believe that number is underreported since proving distractions can be challenging. Gibbs' son says he's already taking steps to stay safe on the road.

"What I often do with my phone... I usually just turn it off or put it on vibrate and put it in the glove compartment so I don't know it's there," said Jalen.

"If we could just prevent one accident that really is a successful program," said Fortune.

"To help them understand the consequence of doing that behind the wheel and what it could mean to themselves, to other people, to their futures if something bad happens," said Gibbs.

We also spoke with Vermont State Police who say they regularly see phone use during their patrols. They say that distracted driving is one of their major concerns.