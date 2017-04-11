Alexandra Montgomery joined WCAX in April 2017 as a weekday reporter and morning anchor on "The Weekend."

Alexandra comes to us from the CBS affiliate in Toledo, Ohio, where she was a reporter and fill-in anchor. Before that, Alexandra was a reporter and anchor in Rapid City, South Dakota.

While working in Ohio, Alexandra was awarded a Toledo City Council resolution for the "commitment she showed to making sure her viewers got the complete story."

Alexandra graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.

Although she technically grew up in Pennsylvania, Alexandra likes to say she grew up in Vermont! She has her Vermont grandparents to thank for her love of the Green Mountain State and she's thrilled to join the WCAX team!

When she's not working, Alexandra loves to eat breakfast at diners, explore outdoors with her husband and pet other people's dogs (yes, she wants to get her own). Plus, she loves to ski! Her favorite mountains are Killington and Okemo, but she'd love to check out your favorites.

You can contact Alexandra with story ideas at montgomery@wcax.com.

Click here to follow Alexandra on Twitter.

Click here to follow Alexandra on Facebook.