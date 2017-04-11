Welch meets with dairy farmers to discuss farm bill

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives is meeting with dairy farmers to discuss what he calls a "battle plan" for the upcoming farm bill.

Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, met with about 10 farmers from the St. Albans Cooperative on Tuesday to discuss how a voluntary insurance program that hasn't helped many farmers can be improved. The current farm bill expires in 2018.

Welch also addressed concerns about how President Donald Trump's immigration policies may impact dairy farms that rely on immigrant farmworkers in the country illegally.

He says the congressional delegation and the state's Agriculture secretary met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently stressing the vital role immigrant workers have in Vermont dairy farming and that aggressive enforcement could be detrimental to the dairy economy.

