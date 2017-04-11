Federal death penalty retrial to stay in Rutland

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge says the upcoming death penalty retrial of the man charged with killing a Vermont supermarket worker in 2000 will be held in Rutland.

In his Monday order, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford rejected a request by the defense team of Donald Fell to move the trial from Rutland because of extensive pre-trial publicity.

In a separate order, Crawford ruled the jury would be chosen from 3,000 people from across the state.

Fell's second trial for the kidnapping and killing of 53-year-old Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work and later killed, is scheduled to start Aug. 21.

The trial was postponed from February.

Fell was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but the verdict and sentence were overturned due to juror misconduct.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

3,000 Vermonters to be summoned for death penalty retrial

Hearing scheduled on request to move Fell's 2nd death penalty trial

Donald Fell pushes to move murder retrial to Burlington

2nd death penalty trial in Rutland death delayed

US judge says 2nd death penalty trial will stay in Rutland

Lawyers for man facing death trial seek appeal and delay

Judge rejects delay in Donald Fell death penalty retrial

Federal judge rejects motion to remove death penalty in Fell case

Court rules VTrans right to fire worker after juror misconduct in Fell case

Judge moves Donald Fell death penalty trial to 2017

Fell's lawyers ask judge to push back retrial date

Lawyers hope Donald Fell death penalty retrial starts in fall 2016

Donald Fell case to be retried after 15 years

US judge orders new trial for Donald Fell

Juror misconduct hearing in Vt. death penalty case

More juror misconduct alleged in Donald Fell case

Federal prosecutors want to speak to Donald Fell

3 jurors in Fell death penalty case back in court

US says Vt. death penalty hearing should be open

Vt. man on death row seeks review

US seeks juror interviews in capital case appeal

Jurors from Vt. death trial to be questioned

US Supreme Court won't hear Fell appeal

Vt. death row inmate loses second appeal

Victim's family questions death penalty 'problems'

The Fell case from the beginning

Fell receives death sentence

Execution site could delay death penalty