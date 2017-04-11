Federal death penalty retrial to stay in Rutland

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge says the upcoming death penalty retrial of the man charged with killing a Vermont supermarket worker in 2000 will be held in Rutland.
In his Monday order, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford rejected a request by the defense team of Donald Fell to move the trial from Rutland because of extensive pre-trial publicity.
In a separate order, Crawford ruled the jury would be chosen from 3,000 people from across the state.
Fell's second trial for the kidnapping and killing of 53-year-old Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work and later killed, is scheduled to start Aug. 21.
The trial was postponed from February.
Fell was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but the verdict and sentence were overturned due to juror misconduct.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Stories:
3,000 Vermonters to be summoned for death penalty retrial
Hearing scheduled on request to move Fell's 2nd death penalty trial
Donald Fell pushes to move murder retrial to Burlington
2nd death penalty trial in Rutland death delayed
US judge says 2nd death penalty trial will stay in Rutland
Lawyers for man facing death trial seek appeal and delay
Judge rejects delay in Donald Fell death penalty retrial
Federal judge rejects motion to remove death penalty in Fell case
Court rules VTrans right to fire worker after juror misconduct in Fell case
Judge moves Donald Fell death penalty trial to 2017
Fell's lawyers ask judge to push back retrial date
Lawyers hope Donald Fell death penalty retrial starts in fall 2016
Donald Fell case to be retried after 15 years
US judge orders new trial for Donald Fell
Juror misconduct hearing in Vt. death penalty case
More juror misconduct alleged in Donald Fell case
Federal prosecutors want to speak to Donald Fell
3 jurors in Fell death penalty case back in court
US says Vt. death penalty hearing should be open
Vt. man on death row seeks review
US seeks juror interviews in capital case appeal
Jurors from Vt. death trial to be questioned
US Supreme Court won't hear Fell appeal
Vt. death row inmate loses second appeal
Victim's family questions death penalty 'problems'
The Fell case from the beginning
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.