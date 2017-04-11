Passers-by help rescue wounded bobcat struck by car

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A bobcat is recovering after it was hit by a car and helped by passers-by in Chesterfield, New Hampshire.

Police Chief Duane Chickering tells the Brattleboro Reformer the driver didn't stop on Route 9 Monday. Another driver with a blanket was able to coax the bobcat into the shade of a retaining wall.

Wildlife biologist Ted Walski arrived with a net and Chesterfield Fire Capt. Steve Chickering had a dog crate. But their first attempt to get the 15-to-20-pound bobcat failed when it ran past the crate and toward a river, limping.

Steve Chickering was able to get above the bobcat on a steep slope. Passers-by formed a circle to keep it from getting away. This time, they were able to use the net, slide it into the crate and cover it with the blanket for a trip to the animal hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.