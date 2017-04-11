Vermont considers making single-use bathrooms gender-free

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A proposal to label all of Vermont's public, single-use bathrooms gender-free is getting praise from a variety of stakeholders, but time is running out to pass the measure this year.

The House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs heard from a variety of stakeholders on the bill Tuesday afternoon, from the American Civil Liberties Union to directors of LGBTQ advocacy groups and the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

Brenda Churchill, a transgender woman told the committee that she often has to remember where single-user toilets are on her travel routes.

Vermont's bill is based on a 2016 California law that became effective in March and uses similar language and requirements to the Vermont bill

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.