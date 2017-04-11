Danville School principal to stay

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - The principal of the Danville School has decided to stay on in her role, after submitting a letter of resignation more than a month ago.

The school board said Saturday that Principal Kerin Graham Hoffman had rescinded her resignation letter. The Caledonia Record reports the board chairman read a statement saying the board has carefully addressed the issues raised by Hoffman's resignation, as the community urged it to do. Those issues have not been disclosed.

The statement said Kerin has added immense value to pre-K-12 grades in her three years there and that the board wants her to add more.

Kerin did not immediately response to a phone call seeking comment.

