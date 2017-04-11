NH high court: Students can't live in banned fraternity

A former Dartmouth College fraternity is getting the boot from their residence.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court says about 20 members of the former Alpha Delta frat cannot live in their house.

Hanover's zoning board revoked the house's status as a student residence after the fraternity got into trouble for burning brands onto the skin of new members in 2015.

Alpha Delta had tried to appeal the zoning rules but the court rejected that.

Alpha Delta partially served as the inspiration for the 1978 movie "Animal House."

