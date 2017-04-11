NH bill to look at health effects of contaminants in water

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is planning to introduce a bill to improve efforts to identify the public health effects of emerging contaminants found in drinking water.

Shaheen, a Democrat, is working on the bill with Republican Sen. Rob Portman, of Ohio. They note the potentially harmful and unregulated materials such as PFCs and cyanotoxins are being detected in their states and elsewhere.

Shaheen says the bill bolsters cooperation between the Environmental Protection Agency and local communities and makes agency resources more easily accessible.

The bill would direct the EPA to create a program to provide federal support and technical assistance to communities that have detected emerging contaminants in their water supply. It also would set up a database of resources to assist states and water stakeholders with testing for emerging contaminants.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.