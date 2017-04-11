Schumer pushes bill to block synthetic opioids at borders

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is throwing his support behind a bill that would boost federal resources to prevent and combat synthetic opioid addiction.

The New York Democrat announced his support for the legislation Tuesday in Rochester, where he says there have been increases in crimes, overdoses and deaths from opioids and synthetic counterparts. He's also making the announcement Tuesday afternoon in Schenectady, another area hit hard by the opioid epidemic.

Schumer says the bill by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., aims to stop the flow of synthetic opioids from Mexico and China.

The measure would provide federal agents with screening devices, laboratory equipment and facilities for detection of synthetic opioids flowing across the border.

It would also increase border personnel, agents and scientists to test and intercept synthetic opioids.

