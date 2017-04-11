Police: Vt. man was drunk when he crashed into building

Police say a Townshend man was driving drunk when he crashed into a building and left the scene.

Vermont State Police say Cody Morton, 26, crashed his truck into a building on Route 30 in Jamaica just before 9 p.m. Monday. When troopers got to the scene, they say Morton was gone.

Winhall police caught up with Morton in Townshend.

He's charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.