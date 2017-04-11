Police try to ID people passing counterfeit cash

St. Albans police are asking the public for help identifying people who have been using counterfeit cash in town.

Police say people have been passing fake bills to merchants in town for the past few months.

The 20-dollar bills have the words "motion picture use only" printed on the front and back of the bills and all of them have the same serial number.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance pictures, call St. Albans police at 802-524-2166.