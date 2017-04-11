Quantcast

Police try to ID people passing counterfeit cash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police try to ID people passing counterfeit cash

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance photo Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo Surveillance photo
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

St. Albans police are asking the public for help identifying people who have been using counterfeit cash in town.

Police say people have been passing fake bills to merchants in town for the past few months.

The 20-dollar bills have the words "motion picture use only" printed on the front and back of the bills and all of them have the same serial number.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance pictures, call St. Albans police at 802-524-2166.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.