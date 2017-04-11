Quantcast

2 charged with making meth in Lebanon

Stanley Sousa Stanley Sousa
Damian Sumner Damian Sumner
LEBANON, N.H. -

Police in Lebanon say two people were cooking methamphetamine at a campsite.

Investigators say Stanley Sousa, 26, of West Lebanon, and Damian Sumner, 21, of Moretown, Vermont, were using a one-pot method to cook the drug in the woods behind a hotel that they were staying at off Airport Road.

The clandestine lab team was called in to clean up the scene Monday.

Both are due in court Tuesday to face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine.

