Quantcast

Plattsburgh woman faces drug charges - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Plattsburgh woman faces drug charges

Posted: Updated:
Katrina Bordeau Katrina Bordeau
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A Plattsburgh woman faces drug charges.

Police say Katrina Bordeau, 23, was pulled over on Route 22 near the airport on April 7.

Investigators say they found about $9,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in her car.

Bordeau is charged with possession.

Police say the bust was part of an ongoing investigation into trafficking and distribution of narcotics in the area.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.