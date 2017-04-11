Quantcast

Woman rescued from car in river

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

A car went into a river in Barre and the driver was hospitalized.

Police and firefighters were called to Burnham Street near Capital Candy just before midnight Monday.

They were able to get the woman out of the car and take her to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on her condition yet.

The vehicle was eventually towed from the river and police are still investigating what happened.

