Barre awaits water test results

BARRE, Vt. -

We have an update on the boil water order in Barre.

The first round of water testing in Barre has come back clear.

Now, the city is waiting for one more round of tests to come back Wednesday. If the second set also comes back clean, the boil water order can be lifted.

The order has been in place since a water main break at Maple Avenue and Summer Street Friday.

