NH begins annual 'nothing campaign' to end hunger

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Food Bank has started its annual "Nothing Campaign," an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds in an effort to end hunger.

Gov. Chris Sununu and Citizens Bank president Joe Carelli bought the first cans of "nothing" on Tuesday.

People can buy the cans for $5 each at participating supermarkets. Each can bought provides 10 meals and can be returned with donations.

The food bank says more than 139,730 New Hampshire residents - including 41,350 children - do not know where their next meal is coming from. Last year, it distributed nearly 13 million pounds of food to its more than 400 partners statewide, an increase of 55 percent over the past four years.

This year, the food bank expects to distribute approximately 14 million pounds of food.

