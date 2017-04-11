Quantcast

Hungry bear in Berlin

BERLIN, Vt. -

If you needed a reminder to bring in your bird feeders here it is. This hungry bear was captured on a game camera in Berlin.

Bears are coming out of their winter slumber this time of the year and are on the hunt for food. Black oil sunflower seeds are especially alluring.

Purposely feeding bears is illegal.

