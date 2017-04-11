Should Vermont ban plastic grocery bags?

Should plastic grocery store bags be banned in the Green Mountain State?

Vermont legislators are considering proposals aimed at curbing the use of plastic shopping bags. A bill in the Legislature would ban plastic and nonrecycled paper bags. Another proposal imposes a 10-cent-per-bag purchase fee at checkout counters.

Supporters say it is the right thing to do for the environment.

"Plastic bags have become the bane of our environment. You don't have to go far walking along the road to see plastic bags blowing across the road or just stuck in the bush stuck in a tree," said Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham.

"It's going to be a cultural shift if something happens. If we move forward with a ban or tax, there needs to be education. And it's going to require a significant shift in habits," said Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association.

It is unlikely the bill will pass this year. It already missed a key legislative deadline, meaning no action is likely to take place this session.