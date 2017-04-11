Former grocery exec appointed to vacant state House seat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A man who spent 30 years as the president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association is going to fill a vacant seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.

The appointment and swearing in of Jim Harrison, a Republican from Chittenden, was announced Tuesday by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Harrison will fill the seat that represents towns in Rutland and Windsor counties that became vacant with the resignation of former GOP Rep. Job Tate, who left when his Naval Reserve unit was called to active duty.

Scott says Harrison brings tremendous knowledge and experience gained working with the Legislature.

Harrison says he's honored and looks forward to working with lawmakers and Scott to spur economic growth and opportunity.

