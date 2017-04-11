$6 million gift funds UVM environmental institute

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A $6 million gift is going to help the University of Vermont create a new institute designed to accelerate the school's longstanding commitment to the environment.

The Gund Institute for Environment at UVM will replace and expand the scope of The Gund Institute for Ecological Economics, which was established by the Gund family in 2002.

UVM President Tom Sullivan says the institute brings the campus together to seek solutions for the environmental challenges facing Vermont, the nation and the world.

Gordon Gund is the CEO of Gund Investment Corporation and a former owner of the San Jose Sharks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Two of his sons, both of whom graduated from UVM in the 1990s, are now involved with the UVM Foundation, which manages private support for the school.

