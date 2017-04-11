Temporary bridge fix for South Burlington sinkhole

"The pace is moving very rapidly, almost ahead of regulators and permits," said Justin Rabidoux, the director of South Burlington Public Works.

South Burlington Public Works is trying to solve a sinkhole disaster.

"It's a little bit inconvenient," said John Zwick, a delayed driver.

Heavy rains led to a culvert collapse late last week 12 feet under the road. The ground cavity forced the closure of parts of Kimball and Marshall avenues, main arteries connecting Williston and South Burlington.

"It's a shortcut to where I want to go," Zwick said.

And as high water continues to pass through underneath, officials still can't see just how big the problem is inside the 16-foot-wide culvert. In the meantime, they've come up with a short-term solution that will allow the road to reopen.

"One-hundred-and-fifty-foot-long, two-lane wide, temporary bridge," Rabidoux said.

Rabidoux says the city is already meeting with state regulators and contractors to bring in the new bridge and get traffic moving.

"We're already doing survey work," Rabidoux said. "We're going to be getting materials on-site, prepping the site for hopefully early to mid-next week the installation of a temporary bridge."

Much of the asphalt on the road will have to be removed, as will the guardrails before that temporary bridge can be brought in.

This is the second sinkhole in this spot in about a year. The city fully acknowledges the decades-old culvert is a long-term problem and that the bridge is only a short-term solution.

"It does not solve the underlying issue of what the culvert failure is," Rabidoux said. "However, it buys us months to investigate properly."

The city says the permanent solution is unclear-- whether they can simply patch that culvert, if they have to replace it or build a permanent bridge. In the meantime, they hope to get this temporary one up as quickly as they can.

There are two other nearby road construction projects starting soon, as well, and that's only adding to the pressure to get this done fast.

