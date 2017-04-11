Quantcast

Barre City unveils new fire fighting tool - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Barre City unveils new fire fighting tool

Posted: Updated:
BARRE CITY, Vt. -

Barre City has a new tool to help fight fires.

The fire department unveiled its new tower truck Tuesday. The truck was paid for with tax dollars and grant money. It has an expected lifespan of 25-30 years. It features a 104-foot tower that the fire chief says is invaluable for fighting fires, especially in Barre's taller buildings.

"It provides access to basic firefighting things, you need access to a roof, you need to vent a roof, you need to get water up high into a structure or area, you need this type of apparatus," said Timothy Bombardier, Director of Public Safety.

The first rounds of training on the truck will be ending on April 24. After that, the tower truck will be put into full service.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.