Barre City unveils new fire fighting tool

Barre City has a new tool to help fight fires.

The fire department unveiled its new tower truck Tuesday. The truck was paid for with tax dollars and grant money. It has an expected lifespan of 25-30 years. It features a 104-foot tower that the fire chief says is invaluable for fighting fires, especially in Barre's taller buildings.

"It provides access to basic firefighting things, you need access to a roof, you need to vent a roof, you need to get water up high into a structure or area, you need this type of apparatus," said Timothy Bombardier, Director of Public Safety.

The first rounds of training on the truck will be ending on April 24. After that, the tower truck will be put into full service.