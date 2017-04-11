Brattleboro pushes back against plastic bags

There is plenty cheese, juice and fruit for shoppers to choose from at the Brattleboro Co-op. But one thing that you will not see a lot of here is plastic.

"For us, it is part of our cooperative principles to have a sustainable marketplace," said Jon Megas-Russell of the Brattleboro Co-op.

The grocery store did away with plastic bags at the registers several years ago. Those who shop here regularly say it is the right thing to do.

"I just don't think we need all these little tiny pieces of plastic floating around in our water supply," said Bevin Mitchell of New Hampshire. "I think it is time to be done with that."

"Plastic is destroying the oceans and it is really difficult to decompose," said Elizabeth Pittman of Brattleboro.

At Town Meeting, Brattleboro residents took the plastic-free mentality a step forward-- 77 percent voted to enact an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags. The nonbinding vote still needs to be approved and implemented by the select board.

"There is a variety of different options out there. Some of which include an out and out ban, while others include charging a fee for an alternative type of bag," Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said.

Back at the co-op, you still will see some plastic in the aisles for produce and grains.

"I'm sure it will take an adjustment period because people will think they have to have the plastic bags to keep everything dry but we can do without it," Mitchell said.

Shoppers we spoke with are practicing what they preach.

"I'm here with my bags and my basket that I always bring," Pittman said. "I think it is a wonderful idea."

Town officials say if a statewide law were to be passed, they may have to adjust plans here in town. But they say it's a conversation worth having.