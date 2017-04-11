BTV Ignite hires new leader

BTV Ignite has a new leader.

The organization tasked with making the Queen City a high-tech hub says that Dennis Moynihan will be taking over come June.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, launched the project four years ago with a goal of getting more out of the city's broadband infrastructure to boost education and the economy. Moynihan, fresh off a job in the high-tech sector London, says despite challenges, Burlington has a lot to offer.

"I've watched what de-industrialization has done to America, and I think another wave of that is coming when you look at what artificial intelligence and robotics are going to do to the workplace, and I want to see how we can get a head of that curve. How do we create opportunity for people and not take them away and I think towns like Burlington can be an example for the rest of the country," said Moynihan.

Moynihan takes over the BTV Ignite job from former Burlington Police Chief Mike Schirling who took a job with the Scott administration.