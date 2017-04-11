Time runs short for Vt. pot legalization bill

It appears time has run out for a marijuana legalization bill in Vermont this year.

There was movement early in the session on a simplified approach-- legalizing possession of small quantities of pot but without a system of regulation and taxation that was considered last year.

Now, with just weeks left in the session, Senate President Pro-Tem Tim Ashe says time appears to have run out for a pot bill as the two chambers are far apart and the governor would need convincing, as well.

"We thought that giving it more time and not leaving just a few days at the end of the session to haphazardly pull together some kind of agreement was appropriate. We are where we are, there's still no House bill," said Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County.

Senate leaders say they will find a way to consider other high-profile issues that missed the deadline in the House. Those include racial justice issues and mental health coverage for first responders.