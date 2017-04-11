Quantcast

3 Vt. towns to vote on school consolidation - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

3 Vt. towns to vote on school consolidation

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Voters in three towns are deciding whether to consolidate school districts.

Bethel, Rochester and Royalton residents are voting until 7 p.m.

If they vote to merge, they'd become the White River Unified School District.

WCAX will have more results of that vote later tonight.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.