Confirmation hearing underway for Vt. Supreme Court nominee

Vermont Supreme Court Justice John Dooley retired last month after nearly 30 years on the high court. Dooley was a guest Tuesday on "The :30," sharing memories and insights from his career, which included landmark rulings on public education and same-sex rights.

His replacement, Superior Court Judge Karen Carroll, was being questioned by state senators Tuesday evening in her confirmation hearing. Carroll was selected by Republican Gov. Phil Scott. You may remember that former Gov. Peter Shumlin wanted to make the appointment, but the Supreme Court ruled the choice belonged to Scott.

It's unlikely Carroll will face any strong opposition in the Senate. That's because the governor can't just pick anyone for the job. A group of lawmakers and attorneys take applications and provide a list of well-qualified candidates to the governor and he picks from that list. The Senate's job is only to make sure the governor's pick is qualified, and given that work is already done it would take a dramatic twist for the confirmation to be in jeopardy.

Carroll says one of the largest challenges the courts face is keeping up with the timeline for juvenile cases.

"The big challenge right now that you are all aware of is the explosion in the abuse and neglect docket in the trial courts. And so that really presents a challenge because not only to courts and court staffs and judges, but also to users of the court," Carroll said.

In a way, Carroll has already started the job. When a justice can't sit in on a particular case, superior court judges or retired judges can be pulled in to fill out the panel. Justice John Dooley technically left the court April 1 and soon-to-be Justice Carroll hasn't officially replaced him yet, but both heard cases just last week. Carroll can continue doing work for the court unless and until the Senate rejects her.