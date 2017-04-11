Quantcast

Barre man accused of sexually assaulting child

Jeffrey Manning Jeffrey Manning
BARRE, Vt. -

A Barre sex offender is again accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Vermont State Police say Jeffrey Manning, 58, of Barre City, sexually abused a girl under the age of 10 in Barre Town.

The investigation has been going on since January.

Police say Manning is currently on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for similar charges dating back to 2014. He was labeled not high risk on the registry.

