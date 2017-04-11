Quantcast

Helping Burlington's homeless population

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The doors are open on a new daystation in Burlington to help the city's homeless. Rita Markley oversees the space on North Avenue as the executive director of the Committee on Temporary Shelter. She's appeared on "The :30" to talk about the daystation and issues impacting the city's homeless community. Watch the video to see.

