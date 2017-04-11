Quantcast

Study looks at Vt. women in top jobs - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Study looks at Vt. women in top jobs

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Just where do women stand when it comes to holding leadership positions in Vermont? Change the Story has a new status report on Vermont Women and Leadership. It shows women are running the show in some areas but other areas need work. Cary Brown from the Vermont Commission on Women appeared on "The :30" to break down the findings for us. Watch the video to see.

Click here for the full report.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.