Quantcast

Dooley reflects on Vt. Supreme Court time - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Dooley reflects on Vt. Supreme Court time

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Justice John Dooley recently retired after nearly 30 years on the bench with the Vermont Supreme Court. He appeared on "The :30" to talk about his career and how things have changed over the last three decades. Watch the video to see.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.