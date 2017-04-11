Burlington teachers and school board continue fight over new contract

Burlington teachers and the school board are back at it. The two sides are fighting it out over a new teacher contract.

It's a familiar feud in the Queen City and now a mediator is trying to find common ground. Burlington school board members and teachers spent all day trying to come to a compromise and didn't find one.

"The parties negotiated for seven hours," said Michael Ryan, mediator.

Ryan is the independent mediator for Burlington's teachers and the city's school board. He's helping the two sides hammer out a new contract, but had no luck Tuesday.

"I've given the parties some homework to prepare new and somewhat different proposals to be brought to mediation when we return," said Ryan,

There's a big gap when it comes to pay. The board proposed a 0.5 percent salary increase and the teachers want 5.74 percent. The union says its proposal would rank Queen City teachers fourth on the pay scale out of the eight districts in Chittenden County. The board says making these changes would require cuts to student programs or an additional tax increase of more than 9 percent.

"I think it's an important issue that needs to be well thought out. I'm hopeful that the teachers will get what they deserve and the taxpayers will get their money's worth," said Keller McKenzie, Burlington parent.

Another hot topic being debated is possible changes to the district's health care plan and how much teachers will chip in for their coverage.

"Everything is theoretically possible. This may settle voluntarily. It may not," said Ryan.

To some parents, the ongoing battle is unsettling.

"I don't want them to go on strike, because I work," said Danielle Beam, Burlington parent.

Beam is a mother of two who lives in Burlington. She remembers what happened last year when the board imposed a contract and many community members feared the teachers would go on strike.

"I was worried about it then, too. Thank goodness they didn't," said Beam

The mediator says he's asked the board and the union not to talk about the negotiations until a final settlement or impasse is reached. Both groups declined our requests for an interview.

"The parties, the parents and others interested will just have to wait until the outcome of the negotiations," said Ryan.

"If they're hush-hush about it right now, that's a little worrisome because we don't know what's going on," said Beam.

Ryan says he plans to meet with both sides May 31, but would not give us any details on where the conversation is heading.

More details about the contract negotiations can be found on the school board and union's websites:

Burlington School Board: http://district.bsd.schoolfusion.us/modules/cms/pages.phtml?pageid=332596

Burlington Education Association: http://www.beaworks.com/home/bea-seeks-settlement-that-puts-students-first