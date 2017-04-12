Green Mountain Transit buses going electric

You may have noticed a different looking bus driving around Burlington the last two weeks. It's not your standard Green Mountain Transit Bus; it's a lot quieter and better for the environment. Operations Supervisor of Green Mountain Transit John Mabee says while these electric buses weigh almost 1.5 times a regular diesel bus they use less energy and go for a longer period of time.

Chapin Spencer is the head of Burlington Public Works and sits on the board of commissioners at Green Mountain Transit. He says using alternative fuels and clean energy is why the city is testing this $700,000 bus.

The Vermont Energy Investment Corporation says it costs an electric bus $25 to go 100 miles. They say a diesel bus, which is around $450,000 to buy costs $60 to travel 100 miles.

"If we can move the fleet from diesel to electric with our 100 percent renewable portfolio, we can be lighter on the earth and keep people moving down the road," Spencer said.

"We have seen people do enjoy it. It's a nice ride," Mabee said.

George Sutherland Howard rides the bus a couple of times a week to get to Champlain College. He supports the idea of Green Mountain Transit going green.

"I think that in this day and age anything that we can be doing to combat climate change is fantastic," Sutherland said.

These buses will run until next Friday, then Green Mountain Transit will assess all the data collected and determine whether to buy any of them. For now, you can ride the electric buses for free.