Scott: Expected vote to rescind executive order troubling

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says it's troubling that legislators are planning to vote on a resolution that would rescind his executive order to combine the Department of Liquor Control and the state Lottery Commission.

The Republican governor signed the order earlier this year, hoping that the combined offices would increase the efficiency of government.

He said the vote expected Wednesday to rescind the order and instead study the issue would mean forgoing the opportunity to generate more revenue and savings, and to support businesses and improve customer service.

Scott said merging the organizations has been discussed in the Legislature for a decade.

