Councilors to question Sununu's environmental services pick

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Executive Council and members of the public have a chance to question Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee to lead the Department of Environmental Services.

Peter Kujawski, a businessman from Bedford, will face a public hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Concord.

Kujawski most recently worked at a glass company after serving in executive roles at Nanocomp Technologies and Sig Sauer, the New Hampshire-based firearms manufacturer. He's yet to offer public comments on his qualifications for the job.

Kujawski must be confirmed by the five-member, Republican-controlled council.

The council is also holding a public hearing on Sununu's choice to lead the Department of Labor, Franklin Mayor Ken Merrifield. That hearing starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.