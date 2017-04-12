Quantcast

Councilors to question Sununu's environmental services pick - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Councilors to question Sununu's environmental services pick

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Chris Sununu Gov. Chris Sununu

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Executive Council and members of the public have a chance to question Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee to lead the Department of Environmental Services.

Peter Kujawski, a businessman from Bedford, will face a public hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Concord.

Kujawski most recently worked at a glass company after serving in executive roles at Nanocomp Technologies and Sig Sauer, the New Hampshire-based firearms manufacturer. He's yet to offer public comments on his qualifications for the job.

Kujawski must be confirmed by the five-member, Republican-controlled council.

The council is also holding a public hearing on Sununu's choice to lead the Department of Labor, Franklin Mayor Ken Merrifield. That hearing starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.